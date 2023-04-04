Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.