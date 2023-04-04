Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €125.86 ($136.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.58. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a twelve month high of €161.50 ($175.54).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

