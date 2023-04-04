Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

