DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

