Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

