Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.2 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

