Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.95 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
