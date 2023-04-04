Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.95 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

