Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT at $3,230.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,100.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.81) to GBX 2,450 ($30.43) in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.31) to GBX 3,200 ($39.74) in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.67) to GBX 3,150 ($39.12) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.