Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $107.00

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Wix.com Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of WIX opened at $98.28 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.