Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $107.00

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WIX opened at $98.28 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

