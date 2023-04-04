SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $298.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.