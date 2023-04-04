Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) vs. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Head-To-Head Review

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Angion Biomedica and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica -81.45% -65.19% -54.11% MannKind -87.60% N/A -29.55%

Volatility and Risk

Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

17.0% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Angion Biomedica and MannKind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $2.30 million 7.26 -$38.81 million ($0.50) -1.11 MannKind $99.77 million 10.93 -$87.40 million ($0.34) -12.15

Angion Biomedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angion Biomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Angion Biomedica and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00 MannKind 0 0 1 0 3.00

MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.38%. Given MannKind’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Angion Biomedica.

Summary

MannKind beats Angion Biomedica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung. It also develops ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic to treat acute organ injuries, such as delayed graft function; ROCK2 inhibitors programs for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

