Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.55, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,608.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,251. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Privia Health Group by 3,547.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

