Reviewing MDxHealth (MDXH) and Its Peers

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MDxHealth to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 857 1731 32 2.58

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.98%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 48.48%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.78 MDxHealth Competitors $1.03 billion -$114.63 million 4.10

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDxHealth’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,098.41% -83.10% -30.43%

Summary

MDxHealth rivals beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.