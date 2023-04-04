Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE LSPD opened at C$20.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.90. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.27 and a 1-year high of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

