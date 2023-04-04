Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Alset shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $19.80 million 0.58 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 4.15 $93.70 million $0.45 36.11

Analyst Recommendations

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alset and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Alset.

Risk and Volatility

Alset has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -782.46% -30.94% -29.77% Kennedy-Wilson 17.35% 19.82% 3.41%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Alset on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset



Alset Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment focuses on co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the co-mingled funds and joint ventures that it manages, as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

