Reviewing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $860,000.00 20.80 -$114.65 million ($2.41) -0.15 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($0.45) -1.42

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,476.04%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 889.58%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -13,315.45% -68.64% -48.64% Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.47% -68.15%

Risk & Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

