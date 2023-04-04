Head to Head Comparison: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atomera and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atomera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 1 5 13 0 2.63

Atomera currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.07%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $95.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Ambarella.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $380,000.00 391.67 -$17.44 million ($0.76) -8.07 Ambarella $337.61 million 8.72 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -44.40

This table compares Atomera and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -77.58% -59.55% Ambarella -19.37% -8.94% -7.66%

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atomera beats Ambarella on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.