Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $30.70

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

