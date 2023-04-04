Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.53.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
