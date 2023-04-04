Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in March

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,400.0 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. Dexus has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.38.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

