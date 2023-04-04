China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,942,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 22,218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

China Power International Development stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.53.

About China Power International Development

(Get Rating)

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.