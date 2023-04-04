Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.