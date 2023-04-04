Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

(Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.