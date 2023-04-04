FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,397,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 4,180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,832.5 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of FBBPF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

