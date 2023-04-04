American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Green Price Performance
Shares of ERBB stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. American Green has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About American Green
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.