American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Green Price Performance

Shares of ERBB stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. American Green has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

