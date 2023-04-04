Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Decreases By 5.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 929.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSPKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

