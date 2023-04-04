Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 5.8%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,063.0 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

