Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 3,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of ELEEF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

