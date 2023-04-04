Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Increases By 5.6%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,274.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Energean has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Get Energean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,580 ($19.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.