Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Novan Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NOVN opened at $1.40 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
About Novan
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.