Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NOVN opened at $1.40 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

About Novan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novan by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.