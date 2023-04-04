RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised RadNet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $25.17 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 275,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

