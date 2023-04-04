Lake Street Capital Cuts Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target to $1.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shapeways Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shapeways
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
