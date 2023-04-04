Lake Street Capital Cuts Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target to $1.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

About Shapeways

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHPW. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.