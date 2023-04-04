SVB Leerink Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.