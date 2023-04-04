SVB Leerink Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
