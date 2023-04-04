Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

FC stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

