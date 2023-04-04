Head-To-Head Review: Society Pass (SOPA) versus Its Peers

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Society Pass to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Society Pass and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Society Pass Competitors 767 4701 10054 252 2.62

Risk and Volatility

Society Pass currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than its competitors.

Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million -$33.79 million -0.72 Society Pass Competitors $4.97 billion $60.09 million -19.97

Society Pass’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% Society Pass Competitors -39.95% -9,233.75% -5.21%

Summary

Society Pass beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

