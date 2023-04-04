Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Financial Review

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and FutureFuel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A FutureFuel $396.01 million 0.84 $15.21 million $0.35 21.60

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26% FutureFuel 3.84% 5.58% 4.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

