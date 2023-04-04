Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Critical Analysis

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.57 $64.39 million $3.23 9.60 Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.39 $17.76 million $1.69 6.28

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.00% 22.90% 5.21% Citizens Community Bancorp 22.25% 11.18% 1.04%

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

