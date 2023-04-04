Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Head-To-Head Review

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 31.40% 18.94% 1.34% Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Community Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Bancorp and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.14%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $43.76 million 2.36 $13.14 million N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.14 $256.41 million $2.07 8.38

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Summary

Community Bancorp beats Simmons First National on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes commercial and industrial loans and to a lesser extent loans to finance agricultural production. The Purchased Loans segment offers commercial loans to medical professionals nationwide and sells them individually to a secondary market, primarily banks, through a bid process. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in farm loans secured by farmland and buildings. The Municipal segment offers municipal financing transactions and backed by the full faith and credit of town governments or dedicated governmental revenue sources, with no historical losses recognized by the company. The Consumer segment is made for individuals for consumer and household purposes. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.