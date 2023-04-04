Reviewing Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) & Its Rivals

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dermata Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors 4160 15010 41470 711 2.63

Dermata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.6% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermata Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A -124.00% -106.83% Dermata Therapeutics Competitors -3,401.47% -345.78% -38.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A -$9.61 million -0.09 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors $8.39 billion $241.80 million -3.67

Dermata Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dermata Therapeutics. Dermata Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dermata Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

