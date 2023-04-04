Reviewing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IceCure Medical and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 1 12 0 2.92

Profitability

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 246.61%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $267.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

This table compares IceCure Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -550.34% -82.27% -66.06% Penumbra -0.24% 0.66% 0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.09 million 16.68 -$9.90 million ($0.46) -2.46 Penumbra $847.13 million 12.70 -$2.00 million ($0.06) -4,695.50

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.