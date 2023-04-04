Reviewing Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Impinj shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Impinj and Electronic Sensor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 0 0 6 0 3.00 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Impinj currently has a consensus target price of $129.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%.

Impinj has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impinj and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -9.43% -62,026.59% -4.97% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impinj and Electronic Sensor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $257.80 million 13.47 -$24.30 million ($0.96) -138.26 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Sensor Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impinj.

Summary

Impinj beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

