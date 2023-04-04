StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

PPSI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.21. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

