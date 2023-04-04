National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,545,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

National Beverage Stock Performance

About National Beverage

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.