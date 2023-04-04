Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

