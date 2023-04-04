Foran Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foran Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Foran Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Foran Mining Company Profile

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.84 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 3.71.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

