Altus Power, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Altus Power stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

