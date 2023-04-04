NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 293.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.15 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,798.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 160,529 shares of company stock valued at $786,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

