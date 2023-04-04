National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.