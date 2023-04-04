Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CXM stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

