FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

