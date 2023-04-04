Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYV. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.